Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenager three years ago have made an arrest.

On June 1, 2019, the body of Caoimhin Cassidy, 18, from Creggan in Londonderry was found in a burning car.

Shortly after 4am that Saturday, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Police say Caoimhin Cassidy, whose body was found in a burning car, was probably alive when the blaze started. Credit: UTV

On Wednesday, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter and took him for questioning in Belfast.

Police also carried out a search at an address in the Galliagh area. Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally. Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the Senior Investigating Officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death. “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues.

"We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know.

"The number to call detectives on is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

