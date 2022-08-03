Play Brightcove video

By Stewart Robson

Jaiden Milligan was 3-years-old. He loved tractors, playing with his big sister Amelia and being around his loving family. He died last month. Jaiden, from Downpatrick, was a seemingly healthy and happy little boy. He never had any major illnesses since he was born and was always active and adored being outside.

But on July 14 this year, everything changed. Jaiden was seen at the Ulster Hospital after his mum, Charlotte Curran, noticed a difference in his breathing. His parents claim they waited for nearly three-and-a-half hours to see a doctor. "[The doctor] checked his ears, the sinuses and we did point out the breathing and that he had a wee bit of a grunt with his breathing," his father Caylan Milligan told UTV. He added that Jaiden was checked over after a long wait, but that he was dismissed from the hospital after a short time. After a period where Charlotte thought Jaiden's condition was improving, things deteriorated quickly. Three days later, he was fighting for his life. "Even Jaiden knew himself that he needed help," said Caylan. "He sat there, and he let them take blood tests, he knew he was sick." "He kept on saying thank you and please to them," added mum Charlotte.

Jaiden Milligan, 3, died last month - days after being sent home from the Ulster Hospital. Credit: UTV

However, Jaiden lost his fight for life on the afternoon of Sunday July 17. His heart had failed. His parents commended the team at The Children's Hospital at the Royal Hospitals for their efforts to save their boy. Both were allowed in to see Jaiden as he passed away. "I felt broken, I didn't know what was going on with my son," said Caylan. "I was scared, beyond petrified. I'm his parent, I was supposed to protect him and make him healthy and the fact that I couldn't do that was crippling me. "We saw a whole team around him. They were crushing his chest. I know they were doing everything to help him but it was a scary thing to see."

Jaiden's parents, Charlotte and Caylan Credit: UTV

An investigation is now underway at the South Eastern Trust to understand exactly what happened in Jaiden's case. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The loss of a child at any time is heart-breaking and we acknowledge the pain and heartache Jaiden’s parents, Caylan and Charlotte are currently experiencing. We would like to express our deepest condolences at this sad time.

"The Trust is aware of Jaiden’s case and will be investigating it fully.

"We will be in contact with Jaiden’s parents as soon as the outcome of the investigation is complete. However, in the meantime, we would welcome the opportunity to meet and discuss any concerns the family may have surrounding Jaiden’s care and treatment.

"It would not be appropriate for the Trust to comment on the specifics of the investigation.”

Caylan and Charlotte said they were speaking out as they wanted answers to why their little boy, is no longer here.

What they do have, are three years of having Jaiden part of their lives, something they say was 'a joy'.

