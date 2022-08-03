A teenager who drifted more than half a mile out to sea on an inflatable unicorn in Strangford Lough, County Down, has been rescued by the RNLI.

Concerned members of the public alerted the Belfast Coastguard at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Shortly afterwards, a lifeboat crew from Portaferry RNLI arrived on the scene and located the teenager at Angus Rock.

They brought him onboard the lifeboat, checked for injuries and proceeded back to Kilclief beach before reuniting the teen with his family.

Portaferry RNLI Helm Ian Sands said: "We’re glad to rescue the casualty and bring him to safety.

"The casualty did the right thing by staying with the inflatable until help arrived," he added.

"It is important to note that while inflatables can be fun, they are not designed for the beach where they can be easily be blown offshore."

