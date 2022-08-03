Play Brightcove video

STORMONT

The DUP is expected to block the election of an Assembly speaker for the third time today. The party has called for progress from the British Government in relation to its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol before it re-enters power-sharing. The Assembly cannot operate business as usual without a speaker in place.

MONKEYPOX

There are now 24 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Northern Ireland. Anyone can catch monkeypox but it has mainly been found in gay and bisexual men. The Public Health Agency has issued a fresh appeal encouraging people to look out for symptoms which include rashes and blisters.

MOT APPOINTMENTS

The Department of Infrastructure has urged motorists to call the DVA if they can't get an MOT appointment within five days of their tax expiring. It comes as drivers in Northern Ireland are facing delays of up to six months for a test. Vehicles can't be taxed without a valid MOT, leaving many without a means of transport.

BABY GIRAFFE

Belfast Zoo has welcomed the arrival of an endangered baby giraffe. The male giraffe is named Ballyhenry and zookeepers say the calf and its mum, Casey, are both doing well.