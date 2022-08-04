A GP surgery with two sites in Co Down is set to close in early 2023 unless a GP can be found to take over the practice.

Priory Surgery in Hollywood and Springhill Surgery in Bangor provide GP services for 14,525 patients across the two locations.

GP services are set to cease from 1 February 2023.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "Priory and Springhill Surgery remains open and patients who require GP care should continue to contact the surgery as normal.

"Work is underway to find GPs to take over the practice. Patients have been written to and should receive correspondence in the coming days. We will continue to keep patients informed of the outcome of this process.

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne expressed his grave concern about the potential closures.

The DUP MLA said: "Shock waves have rippled through the Holywood and Bangor West communities on hearing the news.

"Like many of my constituents and registered patients, I was appalled to find this out through the press and social media.

"Our community are rightfully worried about the devastating impact of this, especially as we face a winter of uncertainty regarding Covid and the ongoing flu vaccination programme.

"This news puts all of that into question together with the wide range health services and clinics which are provided to our community.

"This dramatic potential closure of services statement, as reported in the press, has come as a shock to everyone and without warning, including any consultation with local political representatives and the community.

"Surely there is a better way to deal with the transition to potential new GP partners without creating fear and anxiety within the community?

"People build trust with their local GP over many years and many will feel distressed by the perceived finality of this announcement."

