East Belfast gaelic pitch works halted following social media row

By Marc Mallett

Work to create a Gaelic pitch in East Belfast has been halted by Belfast City Council after the plans received a mixed reaction on social media.

It's understood the East Belfast GAA club had expressed an interest in availing of a disused playing field at Victoria Park.

Initial work marking out the pitches had got underway, but has since been halted following reaction on social media.

East Belfast GAA was formed in May 2020, but doesn't have a permanent home venue for training or matches.

In a statement the club said: "At this time, East Belfast GAA has received no official confirmation regarding the status of the proposed GAA pitches at Victoria Park."

"Until such a time that we receive confirmation from Belfast City Council, we will be making no further comment regarding this issue."

Belfast City Council has confirmed that the transformation work has been put on hold.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the "Council was working to identify a suitable location for East Belfast GAA, but no final decision has been taken.

"Work will continue with both East Belfast GAA & local councillors to progress the issue.

"Some initial preparatory work which had started at Victoria Park has now been halted pending further engagement."

