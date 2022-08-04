A 44-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with a number of offences following a police investigation into the suspected illegal importation of animals into Northern Ireland.

He was arrested at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday 2nd August.

During the police operation, 57 puppies, three adult dogs and a cat were seized.

The charges against the man include five counts of fraud by false misrepresentation, acquiring criminal property and possession of articles used in frauds.

The police say all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).