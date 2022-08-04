A 28-year-old man arrested by police investigating the death of a teenager three years ago has been released unconditionally.

The body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy from Creggan in Londonderry was found in a burning car on 1 June 2019.

Shortly after 4am that Saturday, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances around the teenager's death is ongoing.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances around the teenager's death is ongoing.

They've appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

