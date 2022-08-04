Masked men attack house and car in Londonderry incident

A car was damaged and windows of a house were smashed in an incident in the Galliagh area of Londonderry on Wednesday.

The incident in Moss Park was reported to police shortly after 11pm.

It was reported a number of masked men, possibly around 10 males and some of whom are believed to have had baseball bats, started a fire on the bonnet of a car parked at an address and smashed a number of windows at the property before running away.

Two occupants who were in the house were uninjured.

The incident is being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "This was a completely reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to neighbouring property and residents.

"While damage was caused to the vehicle and the property, it's fortunate no-one was injured in what can only be described as a calculated and callous attack."We’re continuing with enquiries today to establish who was involved and a motive, and I'm appealing to anyone who was in Moss Park last night, just prior to 11pm, and who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch with us. Your information could help our investigation."

