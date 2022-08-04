A serving police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office by accessing sex allegation files.

Constable William Mallett, 32, was charged with a single offence of misconduct in public office on dates between 19 September 2019 and 18 December 2020.

Mallett did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that for his own benefit or for “sexual satisfaction” Mallett, with an address as c/o Lisburn PSNI station, “accessed certain occurrences and other such records on the Police Computer System which were linked to incidents of a sexual nature, including those variously reported as rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child sexual exploitation, child abuse and harassment of a paedophile.”

The case had been scheduled for a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday, which would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court, but following a defence application, it was adjourned for two weeks to 18 August.

