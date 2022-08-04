After months of increases, resulting in record high fuel costs, the average price of petrol dropped by around 9p in July, while average diesel costs decreased by nearly 7p.

The current cost-of-living crisis has included a rise in fuel costs for consumers as well as energy bills and supermarket shops.

The Consumer Council says the average price for unleaded petrol in Northern Ireland is now (Thursday 4 August) 175.5p per litre, which is a drop from 182.3p per litre from 28th July.

To find out the average cost of petrol and diesel in your area, check out the Consumer Council's interactive price checker map.

Meanwhile the average price for diesel is sitting at 184.6p per litre, compared to 188.3p last week.

Diesel prices currently are reported to be highest in Belfast at 194.9p per litre, while the lowest price of 175.7p is recorded in Enniskillen and Strabane.

Belfast also hit the top price when it came to petrol at 183.9p per litre, compared to Magherafelt where the lowest recorded price was 168.9p per litre.

