A woman has been left seriously injured after being set upon by a group of men in Portrush.

The PSNI said the attack happened in the Ballywillin Road area of the town between midnight and 1am on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said the victim was assaulted by three men and that she had sustained a serious injury.

Making an appeal for information, he said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam/CCTV footage, or to anyone who saw a small dark blue van in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 903 of 03/08/22.”