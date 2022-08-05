Play Brightcove video

Michael Conlan returns to the ring on Saturday night after coming agonisingly close to being crowned world champion five months ago.

That defeat to Leigh Wood was the first of his professional career.

With 90 seconds to go in the fight, Conlan suffered a knock-out blow.

His comeback fight is no easy task, he's taking on three-time world challenger Miguel Marriaga from Columbia.

The experienced Marriaga has had more knock-outs than Conlan has had fights - boasting 26 KOs from his 30 wins.

The stacked undercard includes Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb, Kurt Walker and Tyrone McKenna as the main support.

The main fight is expected around 10pm.

