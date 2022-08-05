A police investigation is underway after a family-of-five is understood to have left a restaurant in Dundonald without paying their £200 bill.

The theft is understood to have happened on Saturday 30 July.

The owner of Carlito's restaurant took to social media to call out the customers.

In a post on Facebook, they said that the family of three adults and two children "left without paying for £216.20 worth of cocktails, drinks and food".

"They told the waitress that they will go and the wallet from the car," the owner said. "However they drove off without paying their bill."

The owner has asked the customers to get in contact and arrange a payment to "save embarrassment and fines by court".

Below the post, one person commented: "They had no respect for either establishment by doing what they did, so in my book that wipes out any second chances in my book."

"Absolutely horrendous thing to do considering everything that businesses have been through hope they get caught which I'm sure they will," said another.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police are investigating "a report of theft/ making off without payment from a business premises in the Dundonald area reported on 30th July."

