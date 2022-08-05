Play Brightcove video

LONG COVID

One in four people suffering from long Covid have psychological difficulties. That's according to staff working on a new post-Covid service in the Western Trust. Anxiety depression and brain fog are among the symptoms patients are reporting. There are currently around fifty referrals a week for its services.

GP SURGERIES

Two GP surgeries in County Down are set to close unless new doctors can be found. Almost fifteen thousand patients will be affected as Springhill surgery in Bangor and Priory surgery in Holywood are due to close in February next year. The Department of Health says patients have been informed and work is underway to find new GPs.

FOOTFALL

Footfall in Northern Ireland has bucked the UK trend - as it improved slightly last month. According to the latest figures, total UK footfall fell by almost four percent since June, experts say that's due to record temperatures in Great Britain and the rising cost-of-living deterred people from visiting local shops.

CULTURE NIGHT

Belfast's Culture Night has been cancelled for 2022 after a review found that a "complete rethink" of the event was needed. Culture Night was last held in 2019 and was described as one of the biggest free cultural events in the city.

FOOTBALL

Football and it was a disappointing night for Linfield. The Blues suffered a two-nil defeat to Swiss champions FC Zurich in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier last night at Windsor Park. The second away leg is next Thursday. David Healey's men face local competition before the next leg though, as they face Crusader for the Charity Shield this weekend.

WEATHER

A bright start with scattered showers pushing in from the North West. They will die out as we head through mid-morning to early afternoon. Plenty of sunny spells developing through the day with some patchy cloud. Highs of 18 °C.

