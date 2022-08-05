Girl, 4, dies after incident at caravan park in Co Sligo

A four-year-old girl has died after an incident at a caravan park in Co Sligo.

Irish police confirmed the incident in a statement and said that a family liaison officer had been appointed to support the family.

A gardai spokesman said: “Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, this afternoon.

“A four-year-old child was injured during the incident.

“She was taken to University Hospital Sligo where she has since passed away.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.”

