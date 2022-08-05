Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in Coleraine during the early hours of Friday morning.

Shortly after 3am, residents of the house in Glenvara Drive were woken from sleep after hearing a loud bang downstairs.

They found a petrol bomb alight in the living room and managed to put it out before the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) arrived at the scene.

It's understood the petrol bomb had been thrown through a window, causing damage to the living room furniture, floor and roof.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Fortunately, the fire was contained and did not spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties, and there was no requirement to evacuate any other residents living nearby.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident, however, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“However, this reckless attack could very well have resulted in serious consequences."

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

