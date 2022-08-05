Two police officers attacked in Dungannon

A man in his 40s has been arrested after attacking two police officers in Dungannon.

It's understood him made off after the police approached him on the Ballygawley Road shortly after midnight.

The officers chased after him, and when they tried to arrest him, he threw metal garden furniture at them and smashed a glass bottle over one of the officer's heads.

Both officers were treated for injuries in hospital.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in police custody.

In a statement, Inspector Hughes said: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery.

"However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe."

