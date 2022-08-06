Police investigating report teenage girl sexually assaulted

Detectives are investigating a report that a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

The attack is alleged to have happened close to outdoor football pitches near a leisure centre between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday 4th August.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences including sexual activity with a child and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “We received a report at 11.25pm on Friday August 5th that a young teenage girl had been sexually assaulted on Thursday 4th August, between 4pm and 6pm.’

“The assault occurred close to a leisure centre premises, near outdoor football pitches.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, let us be the judge of the importance of the information. All information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity."

DCI Brennan said police are especially keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place as it was still within daylight hours and are urging them to contact 101 quoting reference number 2034 06/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org,” she added.