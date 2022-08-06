Play Brightcove video

MURDER INVESTIGATION

A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a 47-year-old man from Cookstown. Damien Heagney was last seen at the end of December last year in the Dromore area.

A 50-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of murder following the search of a property in the Cookstown area.

DILLON QUIRKE

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led tributes to a young Tipperary hurler who died after collapsing during a match. Twenty-four-year-old Dillon Quirke was playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore on Friday evening when he became ill.

He was brought to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he later died. The Gaelic Players Association mourned the player's loss, saying he would "stay forever young".

ARREST

Police are investigating a report that a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Ballymoney.

The attack is alleged to have occurred close to outdoor football pitches near a leisure centre on Thursday between four and six o'clock in the evening. An 18-year-old man has been arrested.

LORRY CRASH

A man had to be rescued from a flat after a cement mixer lorry crashed into a house in Pomeroy this morning. The lorry collided with the house on Main Street shortly before 8am. A family was in the home the truck collided with but nobody was injured.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service rescued a man from a first-floor flat in an adjacent property following the crash.

LATCH ON EVENT

Belfast and Derry have been competing to gather together the largest number of breastfeeding mums and breastfed children as part of the big latch on event.

It's designed to raise awareness of the benefits for both women and children and how low our rates of breastfeeding are here.

COMMONWEALTH

Northern Ireland have won their second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after a brilliant victory against India in lawn bowls. The four-man team cruised to an 18-5 win for a first gold in bowls in 24 years.

Elsewhere, the boxers continue their success with four fighters winning a semi final today to set up a gold medal bout tomorrow. Aidan Walsh, Dylan Eagleson, Carly McNaul and Amy Broadhust all won today.

Eireann Nugent missed out on victory - she’ll take home bronze. Later tonight Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh are in semi final action hoping to secure a final spot.

CONLAN

There's a big night of boxing in Belfast tonight as Michael Conlan makes his return to the ring at the SSE Arena as he takes on Miguel Marriaga. It's the Belfast man's first fight since his world title defeat to Leigh Wood in March.

FOOTBALL

Crusaders have won the Charity Shield after a two-nil win over Linfield at Windsor Park. Goals from Paul Heatley and Rory McKeown sealed the win for Stephen Baxter's side ahead of the league campaign starting next week.

FELIE

The flagship family parade at Feile An Phobail got underway in west Belfast this afternoon and among the star attractions was singer and Ireland's Eurovision entry Brooke Sculllion.