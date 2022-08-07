Police have arrested a man following a report that two people had been struck by a vehicle in the Ashfield Gardens area of Belfast on Sunday. The 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and other related offences.

Footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Police said they received a report of an altercation and damage to property in the area at around 7am.

They said a car was driven toward the two people, hitting them and causing them both serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

"The arrested man remains in custody at present, assisting police with enquiries," a PSNI statement said on Sunday evening.

