A man in his 50s has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car yesterday.

The collision happened on the Old Dublin Road, Newry, on Saturday August 6th, the PSNI confirmed.A police spokesperson said: "The man died after his motorbike was in a collision with a blue coloured Mini at approximately 11.05am.

"The Old Dublin Road had been closed for a time and has since reopened."An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 702 of 06/08/22."