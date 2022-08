Detectives in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, have charged a man with sexual activity by an adult with a child.

The PSNI said the man, aged 18, has been charged with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.