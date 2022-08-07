Play Brightcove video

CRASH

A man in his fifties has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car in Newry yesterday. He was on the motorbike which collided with a Mini. It happened on the Old Dublin Road just after eleven in the morning.

MURDER INVESTIGATION

A 50-year-old man being questioned over the murder of Co Tyrone man Damien Heagney has been released on bail.

He had been detained after the search of a house in Cookstown yesterday. Mr Heagney, 47, was first reported as a missing person but police now say they believe he's been killed and they have begun a murder inquiry.

COURT

Police have charged an 18 year old man with sexual activity with a child. He's due to appear in court in Coleraine tomorrow.

FIRE

Firefighters have been battling a large blaze on the outskirts of Portadown.

The fire involving a large number of hay bales on the Blackisland Road in Annaghmore was first reported at around ten o'clock last night.

Fifty-five firefighters and six pumping appliances were deployed and crews worked through the night and into the early hours of this morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

CARS

Meanwhile police are investigating an arson attack on four cars outside Portadown.

Two of the cars were completely gutted in the blaze on the Derrycarne Road and two have been extensively damaged. Damage was also caused to a nearby property but no-one was injured.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Northern Ireland are celebrating their most successful Commonwealth Games ever. That's after an amazing day for boxing which saw 4 boxers win gold.

Dylan Eagleson, Aidan Walsh and Amy Broadhurst all won gold by unanimous decision. Jude Gallagher claimed a walkover win in his final after his opponent was unfit to fight. It takes Northern Ireland's tally at the Games to a record six. Michaela Walsh fights for gold at around 7.15 tonight with Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean in the fifteen hundred metres final at about twenty past seven.

BOXING

Staying with boxing and Belfast's Michael Conlan got back to winning ways at the SSE Arena last night.

The featherweight recorded a unanimous decision win over Miguel Marriaga of Colombia. It was the 30-year-old's first fight since his world title defeat to Leigh Wood in March.

