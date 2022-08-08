Play Brightcove video

147 days on from his world title defeat against Leigh Wood; Michael Conlan returned to the winner’s enclosure after a comprehensive points victory over Miguel Marriaga in front of a capacity crowd in Belfast on Saturday night.

There was no doubt Conlan needed to bounce back after the defeat in March against Wood, and he did so in style scoring three knockdowns in this win against his Columbian opponent.

A strong show that was needed to build momentum for any future world title fight.

“I want to fight for a world title as soon as possible, I’ll fight any of them ( World Champions), I’ve still got a lot to improve on and still have a lot to do, that performance doesn’t mean I can go out and destroy everyone right now, that was a performance to put the Wood fight behind me.”

Conlan is aiming for another world title shot Credit: Inpho

“I’ve answered some questions for myself, so I’m happy.”

There have been suggestions of a Christmas fight in New York, a prospect that the West Belfast boxer is keen on.

“Wouldn’t it be a dream. A winter wonderland, it would be special, we’ll go back , we’ll speak to Top Rank and see what the plans are if the Leigh Wood fight can be done, I know (Eddie) Hearn had reached out to Top Rank about doing it in the winter.”

Padraig McCrory stopped his opponent in five rounds Credit: Inpho

It was a successful night for home fighters at the SSE Arena, Tyrone McKenna picked up a points victory in a gruelling encounter with Chris Jenkins while there were also wins for Sean McComb, Padraig McCrory and Kurt Walker.