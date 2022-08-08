Play Brightcove video

A Northern Ireland doctor, who discovered a surprise artistic talent during lockdown is using her skills to support medics in Ukraine.

Jennifer Elder is modest about her new found talent, still perfecting her technique with a paintbrush.

She worked on Covid wards during the height of the pandemic.

"It was challenging and yes, it was sad at times," she told UTV.

"But at the same time, if I said to you, you're going in to do your job, you've always done, that you know how to do that is something that we should be glad to be able to do, and humbled to be able to do," said Dr Elder.

Unable to unwind in the usual way during lockdown by hill walking and enjoying the great outdoors, the respiratory consultant picked up an old paint set.

Her work is so good it's now being sold to raise money for medics working in Ukraine.

"I think the grand total has just hit over £100,000. So we're all very, very chuffed," said Dr Elder.

"A lot of people have worked very hard fundraising. We're trying to give something back.

"You know what it's like working in the hospitals when they're busy. Never mind if it was a war zone."

Dr Elder's hidden talent has taken everyone by surprise, not least herself.

"I walked past a painting and had to go back and I was like, 'Oh, did I do that?'"

But Dr Elder believes her artistic flare could be genetic. Her late grandfather was an art teacher.

"He would have been so proud. He was such a big personality.

"It would have been really nice if he knew that some genes maybe had been dropped down."

