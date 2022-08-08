Police are currently at the scene of the sudden death of a man in his 70s in the Rectory Road area of Larne.

It is thought the man died in a farming accident.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, the PSNI said. "Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive, and will provide assistance with their investigation," a spokesman said. The road currently remains closed with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route if possible.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland added: “HSENI has received a report of an incident on a farm and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding it.”

