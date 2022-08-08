The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) says it's currently at the scene of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

A total of 46 firefighters are on site to tackle the blaze.

Crews were alerted to the fire at 8:26pm on Monday.

Six fire appliances have been dispatched; two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

An aerial appliance and support vehicle are also being used.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "The incident is ongoing, and we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area whilst Firefighting operations continue."