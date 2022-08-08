Skip to content

Forty-six firefighters tackling blaze at Dunluce Centre

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has dispatched six appliances to the scene in Portrush

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) says it's currently at the scene of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

A total of 46 firefighters are on site to tackle the blaze.

Crews were alerted to the fire at 8:26pm on Monday.

Six fire appliances have been dispatched; two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

An aerial appliance and support vehicle are also being used.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "The incident is ongoing, and we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area whilst Firefighting operations continue."