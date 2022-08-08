Sunday (7 August) was a golden day for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games as their boxers picked up five gold medals.

It means the event in Birmingham has been the country’s most successful Games ever with 18 medals in total, of which seven were gold.

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh took unanimous decisions, as did Dylan Eagleson and Amy Broadhurst.

Jude Gallagher also picked up gold but in bizarre fashion after walkover wins in his semi-final and final. Canadian Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh pulled out of their last-four bout, before Ghana's Joseph Commey was declared medically unfit to fight in the final.

In the women's light-flyweight final, Carly McNaul took silver.

Away from the boxing ring, Ciara Mageean in the 1500m at the Alexander Stadium.

