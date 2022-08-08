Two west Belfast men allegedly hijacked a Tesco delivery van after they stole alcohol from an off licence, a court has been told. Downpatrick Magistrates' Court also heard that the hijacked vehicle almost collided with a buggy carrying a 10-month-old baby and that it did in fact strike a number of other vehicles before police were able to bring it to a stop with a stinger device.

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody, 39-year-old Ciaran Barker and Caoimhin Corr (23) confirmed they understood the 13 charges against them, all alleged to have been committed on 5 August this year. Barker, from Beechmount Grove and Core, from Beechmount Close, were jointly charged with hijacking the van, driving while banned and without insurance, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour on the Sydenham by pass, assaulting and resisting police, interfering with a vehicle, two counts of theft and failing to stop, remain and report following a road traffic accident. Detective Constable Daniel outlined how the catalogue of offences began at a Winemark off-licence in Millisle when Barker allegedly took £80 of alcohol to the counter and with Corr holding open the door, the pair walked out without paying and got into a car driven by a third male. The offences then moved to Ards where a female member of staff at the Maxol garage spotted the defendants allegedly tampering with a motorcycle and with Corr offering her a bar of chocolate, she checked CCTV from the shop that day and realised the pair had been in earlier, claiming, they had stolen £10 of chocolate bars. A short distance away on George’s Street, a Tesco delivery van driver was sitting with his arm out of the window when Barker is alleged to have grabbed his arm and told him to “give him the keys”. It's claimed when Barker nodded towards the passenger side, the driver looked up to find Corr climbing into the cab so fearing what might happen he got out, Barker got in and the van sped off through the busy town centre. The officer claimed the van was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road, going through red lights and narrowly missing a pedestrian and the infant carrying buggy before it left the town heading for Dundonald where it collided with other cars and went through more red lights. At some stage, Corr and Barker are thought to have swapped driving duties as by the time police stopped the hijacked van on the Sydenham-by-pass as it was Corr who got out of the driver's seat, the court was told. Corr’s defence counsel Paul Burns claimed that he and Barker had been kicked out of their friend’s car when he realised the booze they got in the Winemark was stolen so having found himself “stranded” in a strange town, Corr “didn’t want to be left behind” when Barker hijacked the Tesco van. Mr Burns submitted that “these allegations are completely out of character”. Barker’s defence solicitor Michael Brentnall claimed that he suffers from “significant mental health difficulties” which have recently been exacerbated as he was forced to move house having “received a death threat form the loyalist paramilitaries the UDA". Describing the offences as “an extraordinary set of allegations,” District Judge Alan White said he was refusing bail due to the risk of further offences so remanding both men into custody, he adjourned the case to 31 August.

