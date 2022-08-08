Police arrest second man after assault in Lurgan

Police have arrested a second man following reports of an assault in Lurgan on Sunday (7 August).

The 39-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

The incident happened just before 4am on Sunday morning in the Victoria Gardens area. A man who came across an injured male there chased the suspect and was stabbed in the hand.

Police arrested the suspect, a 31-year-old man, who has been released on bail.

