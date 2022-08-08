By Louise Small

Northern Ireland is due to experience its second heatwave of the summer this week but with it comes a health warning from one charity for people to be aware of the dangers of the sun.

The threshold for a heatwave in Northern Ireland is reached when temperatures hit 25C for three or more days in a row according to the Met Office.

As temperatures continue to rise this week it looks likely we will be in a heatwave by the middle part of the week.

Meanwhile Met Éireann has already issued a weather advisory for high temperatures in the Republic of Ireland.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in NI during the month of August was 30.6C at Ballylisk in Tandragee on August 2, 1995.

Last month temperatures peaked at 31.2C at Derrylin in County Fermanagh, just shy of the record breaking temperature of 31.3C, that was recorded in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in July 2021.

Along with the increasing amounts of sunshine forecast this week, UV levels will be high.

The guidance is to take care in the stay out of direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm, to wear a high factor sun cream and a hat.

Charity Action Cancer has launched its Safe Sun Campaign and is urging people to be aware of the dangers of the sun. Anne Thompson, from the charity said: “We are encouraging people to protect themselves and their families as much as they can from skin damage from sun exposure.

"The use of a high factor sun cream, at least factor 30, covering up and staying out of the sun in the middle of the day, are all key to reducing your risk of skin damage.

"Love the skin you’re in and be vigilant of any changes. Contact your GP for follow up if you have any concerns because early detection saves lives.”

