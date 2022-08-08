A north Antrim teenager has appeared in court accused of sexually abusing a young girl. Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, 18-year-old Lemar McBrien confirmed that he understood the single charge against him that he engaged in sexual activity with a child under 16 on 4 August this year.

In a statement released by the police at the time, Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said they were investigating a report late on Friday August 5 of a young teenage girl having been sexually assaulted on Thursday 4 August.

The alleged assault occurred close to a leisure centre premises, close to outdoor football pitches. In court on Monday Detective Constable Kennedy said he believed he could connect McBrien to the charge.

He said that despite the defendant having a completely clear record, the police were objecting to bail due to fears he would reoffend and due to perceived threats against McBrien. He told the court it was the complainant’s mum who contacted police on Friday and that although the 13-year-old alleged victim has given an initial account, she has so far declined to take part in a video interview with investigators or to give a formal statement. The court also heard claims the girl’s father was going around Ballymoney town “armed with a baseball bat” looking for the defendant before he was arrested. According to the schoolgirl, she met McBrien by chance and after he bought alcohol, the pair walked to the leisure centre where she was allegedly assaulted with claims that McBrien touched her. The officer said she also disclosed that she may have performed a sex act on McBrien but that by her own admission, she was “heavily intoxicated throughout". Arrested and questioned McBrien, from the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney, agreed he had been with the girl but there had been absolutely no sexual contact between them. He claimed she was so intoxicated because she “lifted a bottle of vodka” from a sleeping street drinker. He said the only time anything happened which could have been misconstrued was when the 13-year-old fell over and her top rode up and he pulled it down. Objecting to McBrien being freed, the detective said the police believe that he “associates with other young girls and buys them vapes and alcohol” so the concern was that if granted bail, “he could potentially have access to other victim and reoffend” or interfere with the witnesses. Defence counsel Ben Thompson highlighted that McBrien has a learning difficulty, was trouble free in school, has a clear criminal record, is “adamant” there was no sexual contact and has fully co-operated with the investigation, submitting to forensic tests and giving the police full access to his phone. District Judge Peter King said while “there may be more serious charges coming down the pipeline if the complaint ever makes it’s way to paper…..I think on balance I’m minded to grant bail but not to Ballymoney." “I think it would be absolutely inappropriate to have this defendant in that area,” said the judge adding that given the “significant deficiencies in the prosecution case” and with multiple aspects for the police to investigate, “I’ll keep a reasonably close eye on it". Freed on his own bail of £500, McBrien will not be released until police approve his bail address and when freed, he is barred from Ballymoney, from contacting any witness, having contact with children and from alcohol. The case was adjourned to 22 August.

