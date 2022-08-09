Part of the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey has been closed in both directions due to a gas leak.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are at the scene of the incident.

They added: "Police and colleagues from the NIFRS are currently at the scene of a gas leak in the Moreland Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

"A section of the Antrim Road is closed, with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

TrafficwatchNI said: "A6 Antrim Road at O`Neill Rd closed in both directions - gas leak at roadworks - avoid area - seek alternative route."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.