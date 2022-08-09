Iceland has been urged to extend a cost-of-living crisis voucher scheme for those of pension age to Northern Ireland.

The budget supermarket has teamed up with the Rothesay Foundation to create £30 vouchers for older people to use towards food and other essentials as the cost of groceries continue to soar.

The 'Summer Cheer Scheme' can be accessed by eligible pensioners at 17 locations across Great Britain but not Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has urged Iceland to reconsider its current exclusion of Northern Ireland.

"I am disappointed that this scheme, administered by the Rothesay Foundation, is not currently available in Northern Ireland," said the East Londonderry representative.

"I appreciate that not every part of Great Britain will have access to the scheme either, but Northern Ireland has some areas of deep deprivation and there is a strong case for the scheme being extended to this part of the United Kingdom.

"I have also written to other supermarkets located here to establish if they will introduce something similar across the UK.

"It would be helpful if four of five larger supermarket chains all did this for independently living pensioners and they were to get some extra support via this voucher scheme."

UTV contacted Iceland for comment but the supermarket has not yet responded.

