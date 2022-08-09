Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallists arrived back in Belfast to a heroes welcome at George Best Belfast City Airport.

Team NI secured a remarkable five gold medals in the ring in Birmingham.

Jude Gallagher won his gold via a walkover as his opponent in the semi-final and final were unfit to take to the ring.

Bangor's Dylan Eagleson built on his European Championship silver by securing gold in the Bantemweight division.

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh both grabbed gold medals while Amy Broadhurst added a gold to her world championship title in what has been a successful year for the Dundalk fighter.

The Birmingham Games were Northern Ireland's most successful ever as they secured 18 medals in total including seven golds.

