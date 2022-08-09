The Commonwealth games has concluded with a star-studded show in Birmingham.

Black Sabbath's frontman - and Birmingham's own - Ozzy Osbourne was one of many famous faces who helped end the sporting event in emphatic fashion.

Northern Ireland athletes were led out for the final ceremony by flagbearer Dylan Eagleson.

It's been the most successful Commonwealth Games ever for Northern Ireland with a total medal haul of 18.

A previous best of 15 medals was set in Edinburgh back in 1986.

This year's overall medal collection was bolstered by the brilliant boxing squad.

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh were part of an extraordinary gold rush in the ring, being joined on top of the podium by Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher.

Swimmer Bethany Firth won the women's 200m freestyle S14, and lawn bowlers Sam Barkley, Adrian McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh triumphed in the men's fours.

