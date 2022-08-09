A number of residents have been moved from their homes in west Belfast due to a security alert.

Police are currently at the scene in Norglen Parade in the city.

They say they're investigating a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the location at this time.

