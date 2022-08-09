Play Brightcove video

A mother who lost her daughter to drugs fears losing her son in similar circumstances, so much so that she has been considering his funeral.

UTV, as part of a special investigation, joined staff from the Welcome Organisation who spend nights on the streets of Belfast helping the homeless and those struggling with drug dependency.

Since June, 15 people have died on the city’s streets from drug-related causes. Since the start of the year, that number is 34.

As part of our investigation, we met some of the families of people who struggled with drug dependency.

Lisa Arthurs' daughter Gabrielle Connolly died in a drug-related incident in July 2020. She had just turned 18-years-old.

"My biggest fear is getting a phonecall to say that Thomas is dead," she told UTV.

Another family hit by tragedy have also spoken out.

Demi Corry was found dead in a Belfast city centre park last month. The mum-of-two died from a suspected drugs overdose.

Her sister Shona Fleming and stepfather Mark Lippiatt don't believe Demi got the help she needed.

Shona said: "Just knowing she was lying at that chair or the seat...

Mark added: "It just makes you feel numb, completely numb. Not knowing if anybody was with her.

"It should have been our own NHS that should have stepped up..."

The Department of Health has said it has various programmes and treatments available for those suffering.

UTV has a special programme at 6pm looking at the drugs issues in Northern Ireland.

