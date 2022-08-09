Play Brightcove video

DUNLUCE

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush. The fire service were called to the former tourist attraction last night - with nearly fifty firefighters at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

ASYLUM SEEKERS

Business owners here are calling for a Home Office ban on asylum seekers working to be lifted. It comes as the hospitality industry struggles with staffing issues. Many restaurant and cafe owners are urging politicians to allow asylum seekers to work in the sector.

BREXIT

Over half of businesses here have reported increased red tape due to Brexit. That's according to new data by the Central Statistics Office. Just over fifty percent of companies said there are now more regulatory burdens.

COMMONWEALTH

More athletes are set for a hero's homecoming today as they return to Northern Ireland from the Commonwealth Games. Team NI's boxers, along with their five gold medals are due to return alongside the lawn bowls, netball and table tennis teams.

This year's games in Birmingham was Northern Ireland's most successful ever - with the team bringing home eighteen medals in total.

HEATWAVE

And Northern Ireland is due to have it's second heatwave of the summer - with temperatures soaring from tomorrow until the weekend. Cancer charities and the public health agency are advising people to wear sun cream and seek shade when the sun it as its strongest.