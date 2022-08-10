Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is due to visit Stormont ministers to discuss how £400 energy support payments can be made to people in Northern Ireland.

During his visit on Wednesday, the Conservative minister is expected to "pledge to do whatever it takes to help the people of Northern Ireland with rising costs".

In July, the British Government revealed details of the payment scheme in which households in Great Britain will get more than £60 off their energy bills each month throughout winter as part of its cost-of-living support measures.

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

Households will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 between December and March, the Government said.

However, there has been uncertainty on how Northern Ireland households will receive the payment to help with energy costs.

On Tuesday, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said a "workaround" would be sought to ensure people in Northern Ireland didn't miss out.

She added that the quickest way to deliver the money for families facing a bleak winter would be for political power-sharing to be restored.The DUP has refused to re-enter the executive or appoint a speaker until its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol have been resolved.

The protocol is a trade deal which was part of the Brexit agreement between the UK and EU.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Northern Ireland Mr Zahawi said he understood that families across Northern Ireland are "feeling anxious about rising costs".

“We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a National Insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers’ pockets this year, while many of Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 Cost of Living Payment."

He added that the government is "absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families".

“We will continue to help support families in Northern Ireland through the global pressures we are all facing.”

