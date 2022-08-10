Passengers on multiple rail lines in Northern Ireland are being warned to expect delays due to the ongoing heatwave. Translink announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Derry, Portadown and the Bangor rail lines had speed restrictions imposed on them.

Because of these speed limitations, passengers on these lines are being warned to expect delays.

Northern Ireland is going through its second heatwave of the summer this week.

The threshold for a heatwave in Northern Ireland is reached when temperatures hit 25C for three or more days in a row according to the Met Office. Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday at around 27°C.

The good weather is expected to last until Saturday.

