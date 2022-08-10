A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the west Belfast murder of Mark Hall.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the west of the city on Wednesday morning.

Police believe the 31-year-old was shot by two gunmen in front of his family on Rodney Drive in December 2021.

They also believe the suspects, who arrived at the scene in a car with a taxi on its roof, fired at least seven shots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect remains in police custody.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.