Play Brightcove video

Specialist diving teams are searching a reservoir in Co Tyrone as part of the police investigation into the murder of missing man Damien Heagney.

A number of items have been recovered.

On Wednesday, police provided an update on their investigation into the disappearance of Mr Heagney.

The 47-year-old was reported missing last month, however, he has not been seen since last December.

Police said his dog is also missing.

Damien Heagney. Pic PSNI

They confirmed Mr Heagney's car has been found and they have identified another vehicle of interest in their investigations.

A reward has been offered for information leading to a prosecution.

Mr Heagney was reported missing on 19 July 2022, however, he was last seen in the Dromore area, during the early hours of Friday 31 December 2021.

He is described as being around 5ft 10", stocky build and has links to the Tyrone area.

Searches have so far been carried out at three residential premises in Tyrone and a number of items have been taken away for examination.

Police divers and dogs also searched a water reservoir in the Cappagh area.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on 6 August was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said police had recovered Mr Heagney's car, a grey BMW, registration FX6 6JXR.

“We have also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW," she added.

“We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday 31 December and Friday 7 January. I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period.

“Finally, Damien’s dog Tyson, a three-year old black coloured Rottweiler cross breed, which was wearing a red coloured collar, is also missing.

"I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance and murder to contact Major Investigation Team detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.

“The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. Crimestoppers is independent of the police.

"To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.