Play Brightcove video

Those who have been homeless as well as those who work to support homeless people are calling for urgent political leadership.

It comes after a UTV news special examining the recent spate of drugs-related deaths in Belfast.

Sean Kane is an activist for housing lobby group Take Back the City. He spent 16 years living in hostels.

He told UTV that Tuesday night's programme left him "speechless".

"It cannot go on, things need to change and it needs to change fast, homeless lives matter and cannot be replaced," he said.

Meanwhile Paul McCusker from The People’s Kitchen has invited Stormont ministers to come and visit those streets with his team.

"We hear of strategies, but a family who has lost a loved one does not want to hear about a strategy," he said. "They want to hear that there are actions. We can no longer sit back and let people die."

"There is a need for someone to take leadership for this problem and then coordinate a response that’s going to provide the actions. We often talk about what we need but we need it now. Time is running out for a lot of people."

The Health Minister Robin Swann has said he has accepted an invitation to meet with those directly affected.

The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she is seeking to develop a multi-departmental approach.