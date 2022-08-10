By Peter Moor

A man accused of murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton has been remanded into custody.

Michael Hanrahan, 41, from Thomas Street in Portadown appeared via videolink at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Mr Hamilton was found dead in his driveway on Orkney Drive in Ballymena shortly before 8am on Wednesday 27 July.

No details of the case were discussed during the brief court appearance on Wednesday.

In court, Detective Sergeant Campbell gave evidence that he knew the facts and circumstances surrounding the death, saying that he could connect Hanrahan to the murder.

Hanrahan spoke only to confirm he understood the charge put against him.

Hanrahan is the third person to appear in court charged with Mr Hamilton’s murder.

Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, from Springfield Road in Belfast and 33-year-old Mario Menezes from Portmore Street in Portadown both appeared in court earlier this month charged with murder.

In the case of Hanrahan, no application for bail was made with the case being adjourned until Thursday when Djalo is expected to apply for bail.

