A viable device has been found following a security alert in Belfast.

Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene in Norglen Parade in the west of the city after a suspicious object was discovered.

The alert has now ended and a PSNI spokesman said a viable device has been taken away for further examination.

Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.

The spokesman said: "We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1536 of 09/08/22."

