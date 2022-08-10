Play Brightcove video

The Coroner has told UTV that the record number of drug deaths in Northern Ireland is a problem for the whole of society.

It comes after a recent spate of 15 deaths in the Belfast area since June, with many of those losing their lives on the streets.

Joe McCrisken says heroin, cocaine and designer benzo-diazepines are the three groups of drugs which are causing most concern

In an exclusive interview with UTV, the coroner has called for "drastic intervention" and said no one will be left untouched by the drugs problem.

As part of a special investigation, UTV joined staff from the Welcome Organisation - who spend the nights on the streets of Belfast helping the homeless and those struggling with drug dependency.

