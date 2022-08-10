Play Brightcove video

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Victor Hamilton.

He is expected to via video link before Limavady Magistrates' Court in Ballymena on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel in July.

Two men have previously appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Hamilton.

The Chancellor is set to visit Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Cost of living will be high on the agenda as Nadhim Zahawi meets with Stormont ministers and businesses here later to discuss the ongoing crisis.

It comes amid confusion as to how the £400 energy payments will be made in Northern Ireland without a functioning Executive.

A number of homes were evacuated in west Belfast on Tuesday night while police dealt with a security alert.

It followed the discovery of a suspicious object at Norglen Parade. Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Survivors of mother and baby homes urged to speak to police

Survivors of mother and baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses are being urged to speak to police as detectives continue their investigation into allegations of abuse at the institutions.

Since launching the investigation in October 2021, 57 reports have been received - including from mothers who have never met their children.

Potential brain cancer breakthrough by QUB researchers

Researchers at Queen's University have made a new discovery which could help diagnose and treat cancer and brain disorders.

It's expected to have a huge impact on our understanding of brain development, leading to earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment.

