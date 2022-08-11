Police and the family of 75-year-old Ivor Jones are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

Mr Jones was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday 10 August. He was wearing a navy t-shirt, jeans, a body warmer style top and a cap.

He is described as 6 foot in height and of slim build.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Ivor Jones to contact them.

